World Cup 2022: 'Bellingham proves dreams can come true'
- Published
As football fans across England gathered to watch England's World Cup quarter final against France, the BBC spent the day in Stourbridge - where people have watched Jude Bellingham grow from home town footballer to global star.
The huge mural on the side of the Ryemarket shopping centre is testament to this town's appreciation of Jude Bellingham.
At 19, he has become one of the youngest England players to score in a World Cup, a feat beaten only by Michael Owen at 18.
But many people in Stourbridge have been charting the teenager's success since he was a boy, playing at the town's football club.
For the young players, seeing Jude on the world stage has been nothing short of incredible.
Following in his dad Mark's footsteps - a former non-league striker - a young Jude started his career at Stourbridge FC.
"It's amazing - what an inspiration for young players to see where Bellingham is now," said Ian Palmer, under-nine's coach at the club.
"Stourbridge is a great family club and was a great start for his grassroots.
"Bellingham's a generational talent - over the last 10 years he has worked."
Gee Thacker, a member of the club's bar staff, added: "He proves that you don't have to go through all the academies, you can start at grassroots, your dreams can come true."
More than 150 people filed into the Green Duck Brewery for the big game, nerves jangling to watch the town's most famous footballing son on the greatest stage in sport.
Bellingham has put Stourbridge on the map, although Birmingham fans love to claim him as their own - as jovial debates on social media have shown in the weeks since he arrived in Qatar.
The midfielder signed for Birmingham City at just seven years old and now plays for German giants Borussia Dortmund.
Lee Capewell, a lifelong Stourbridge FC fan said: "I saw his dad play, he was a great goal-scorer and it's fantastic to see Jude.
"Everyone recognises that he's a local lad, we're all delighted for him."
"He has been phenomenal," James Davies added. "I've seen him for the last few years being a Birmingham fan so it's great to see him on a world stage."
The 19-year-old has quickly become known as one of the heroes of the Three Lions thanks to an outstanding performance on the pitch in Qatar.
During the match against Senegal, he became the youngest ever player to be credited with an assist in a World Cup knock-out game.
Proudly wrapped in an England flag bearing the Three Lions crest, Jane Willets said: "It puts the Black Country on the map."
The admiration for Bellingham isn't contained to Stourbridge alone. Across the Midlands, former teachers and coaches have paid homage to his talents.
In Mombasa in Kenya, the football ace was cheered on by pupils at a school the player has supported from the age of 15 years old.
Most of the fans we spoke to confidently predicted a 2-1 end to the quarter final match.
While their estimations were correct, it wasn't in England's favour and the Three Lions were knocked out of the tournament.
Despite the defeat, fans were united in the knowledge their homegrown hero had a bright future ahead.
With Bob Marley's Three Little Birds blaring in the background reminding fans 'Don't Worry About a Thing', hope still lingered in the air at the Green Duck.
"Jude Bellingham is going to go way further, he played so well," Emily Lediard said.
Joshua Chase added: "With the squad we have, I would be surprised if we don't win something within the next 10 years."
