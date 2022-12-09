Hagley Primary School proud of 'quiet leader' Bellingham
Jude Bellingham was a "quiet leader" who "always set a high standard", his former PE teacher has said.
The midfielder is expected to feature as England take on one of the favourites in France on Saturday.
Teacher James Ayers said it was clear the 19-year-old was "very talented" even while at Hagley Primary School, who excelled in every sport he played.
He also highlighted his contributions off the pitch, including supporting a girl who was struggling socially.
Head teacher Vanessa Payne described Bellingham, who only left eight years ago, as an inspiration to other pupils.
Mr Ayres, who coached him on his way to a national finals, said: "He represented the school in a number of different things, from cross country to football to cricket."
He said everyone followed the high standards his former pupil set and "was always there for other people".
Speaking about the girl he supported, he said: "He was one of the first people to put his hand up and say she can come to me.
"So whenever she was having a difficult play time or any struggles, he would go and find her or she would come and find him."
Bellingham has been one of the stand-out performers for England at the World Cup in Qatar and has been praised by captain Harry Kane, who said he "has no weaknesses" after the 3-0 win against Senegal.
The children at Hagley Primary School were allowed to watch England's first game against Iran and Mrs Payne said, "when Jude scored the first goal it was just such a moment that the children won't forget".
She said his legacy had been "the idea that you've got to work hard, you've got to have ambition and determination and the drive to exceed in whatever you do in your life".
"From the classroom to the sports pitch, in Jude you've got somebody who's aware of others, who's determined in his work, in his skills on the pitch... and just the kind of person that people wanted to be around."
She also said after he left, he returned on work experience, to spend time with children, and hoped he would return soon "with the World Cup in his hands".
