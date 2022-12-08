Wolverhampton factory fire believed to be arson
Investigators believe a large fire that engulfed industrial units near Wolverhampton on Monday night was started deliberately.
More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze that broke out in a number of factories in Lower Horseley Fields.
The incident caused major disruption to roads and rail routes, with some people stuck on trains for up to two hours.
Crews will revisit the site for 24 hours to ensure there are no further flare-ups, said the fire service.
They were called at 21:00 GMT on Monday to reports of explosions, with flames seen more than 15 miles (24km) away in Shropshire.
While all units were successfully evacuated, business owners reported they had "lost everything" in the blaze.
Lower Walsall Street remains closed, the fire service said, with Lower Horseley Fields running one-way into the city.
"Please take extra care if you are travelling or walking in the area as, in spite of heavy gritting at the scene, nearby roads affected by water could remain very slippery," a spokesperson added.