PC jailed for Bilston bus fare assault
- Published
An on-duty West Midlands Police officer who pushed a man, causing him to injure his leg, has been jailed for 12 weeks.
PC Neville Bridgewood was one of several officers responding to a panic alarm at a bus station in Bilston, Wolverhampton, last September.
A man had failed to pay the fare and Bridgewood pushed him during an altercation, the force said.
The 39-year-old was convicted of assault after a two-day hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
The sentence was imposed because of a substantial abuse of power and position of trust, magistrates found.
Bridgewood's victim fell after being pushed, sustaining a cut to his leg, police said. It did not require hospital treatment.
The neighbourhood officer had been on non-frontline duties since being charged.
He has now been suspended, says the force, adding a misconduct hearing will be conducted in due course.
