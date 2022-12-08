Cyclist jailed for West Bromwich broken bottle bus attack
A cyclist who launched a violent attack on bus staff with a broken bottle has been jailed for four years.
Gerald Wilmot, 61, was involved in a road rage incident after he cycled in front of a bus in West Bromwich in May.
He forced his way on to the vehicle before being restrained by an off-duty driver and inspector whom he attacked with the bottle, injuring both.
He admitted racially aggravated assault, a racially aggravated public order offence and wounding with intent.
Wilmot encountered the bus on Kendrick Way, West Bromwich, on 12 May and after getting on board, started to bang a beer bottle on to the driver's cab screen, West Midlands Safer Travel Partnership said.
Neck wound
He broke the bottle and attacked the off-duty staff who had come to the driver's aid, shouting racial abuse throughout at workers and passengers alike.
One staff member suffered a 2.7-inch (7cm) cut to his jaw and neck, plus cuts to his hands and arms, while the other also received hand and arm injuries.
The injured pair restrained Wilmot, from Stafford Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, until police arrived and arrested him.
Wilmot appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday where he changed his pleas to guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Det Con Craig Elliot said: "This was a particularly violent offence where the bravery of the two off-duty staff has prevented more serious injury.
"Thankfully, this sort of incident is very rare and the sentence sends out a message that violence on our public transport network won't be tolerated."
