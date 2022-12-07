Boy killed in Birmingham e-scooter crash named by police
Police have named a 12-year-old boy who died after an electric scooter he was riding collided with a bus.
Mustafa Nadeem was declared dead at the scene of the crash on Bordesley Green Road, Birmingham on Tuesday morning.
His headteacher at Saltley Academy said in a letter to parents the school was saddened by the loss of its year 8 pupil.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family at this deeply sad time," wrote Mr White.
The school has also shared a leaflet from West Midlands Police about the laws around e-scooter use.
His devastated family has asked to be allowed to grieve in private, said police.
"They are being supported by our specialist officers at this awful time," added Det Sgt Dean Caswell.
Police are continuing to speak to witnesses to the crash, which happened just before 08:00 GMT near the junction with Belchers Lane, and have also appealed for those with dashcam footage or bus passengers to get in touch.
A Transport for West Midlands spokesperson expressed their thoughts and sympathies to the boy's family and friends.
"The incident is now the subject of an ongoing police investigation and it is only right and proper we await the findings before commenting further," the spokesperson added.
An e-scooter trial run by Swedish company Voi launched in Birmingham in September 2020, after legislation passed by the Department for Transport. The firm operates in towns and cities across Europe.
On the company's website, it states riders must be at least 18 years old and hold a provisional or full driving licence.
A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy at this awful time. Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for witnesses, so we would not be able to comment further while that is on-going."
