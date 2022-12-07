Second man charged with Solihull taxi driver's murder
A second man has been charged with the murder of a taxi driver who was fatally stabbed in Solihull.
Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was found seriously injured at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane at about 06:45 GMT on 29 November.
Oliver Pugh, 19, from Solihull has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Luca De-Fazio, 18, from Solihull was also previously charged with murder.
In a statement, Mr Istakhar's family said he was loved and respected by the whole community.
