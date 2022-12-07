Wolverhampton railway reopens days after major fire
The railway through Wolverhampton has reopened after it was closed for two days due to a major fire nearby.
West Midlands Fire Service were called to a large blaze at a derelict factory in Lower Horseley Fields at 21:00 GMT on Monday.
Due to the risk of a factory wall collapsing, the railway was closed and train journeys disrupted.
National Rail said the railway line had safely reopened at about 06:45.
Investigations are still ongoing to what caused the fire but explosions were heard and smoke could be seen from 15 miles away.
More than 100 firefighters were involved in tackling to blaze.
Some rail passengers were stuck on trains for two hours, with CrossCountry, Avanti and West Midlands Railway among the operators affected.
Martin Colmey, Network Rail's central route operations director, said: "We're sorry to passengers impacted by the fire next to the railway."
Passengers are still being advised to check their journeys on the National Rail website.
There is more disruption expected on 13 and 14 December due to RMT rail workers' union strikes.
