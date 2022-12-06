Second arrest in Solihull taxi driver murder investigation
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a taxi driver who was fatally stabbed in Solihull.
Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was found seriously injured at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane at about 06:45 GMT on 29 November.
The latest suspect, 19, was detained in Creswell, Derbyshire, on Tuesday, and due to be brought to the West Midlands for police questioning.
It follows a murder charge for Luca De-Fazio, 18, from Solihull.
Mr De-Fazio is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
In a statement, Mr Istakhar's family said he was loved and respected by the whole community.
West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.
