Dudley to Brierley Hill tram extension 'likely' to be delayed or scrapped
A Metro extension project is extremely likely to be delayed or scrapped due to rising costs and a lack of other funding, a Dudley Council report said.
The scheme to join Wednesbury to Brierley Hill has already been delayed and in October a councillor said there was no money for it.
Any delay or withdrawal would have "huge consequences", the report added.
Councillor for regeneration Simon Phipps said the authority was determined to finish the project.
"We will continue to work with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) on securing the necessary funding to see this project through to completion," he added.
The risk report has been drawn up by the council and said difficulties in finding other funding and the rising costs of building materials were having an impact on finishing the extension from Dudley town centre to Brierley Hill.
Postponing or abandoning the scheme would have "significant implications" for a number of plans and investment strategies in the borough, it added.
At a meeting in October, Ian Ward, the leader of Birmingham City Council and WMCA transport sub committee chair, said "the truth is the council does not have the money" to continue the project.
The WMCA had already announced a delay to the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill extension in July, citing funding pressures.
But West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said construction of the first leg, connecting Dudley town centre to Wednesbury, was under way and should finish in 2024.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said he outlined three possible funding options to complete the overall scheme - more government money; divert funding from other schemes or reinvest Metro profits if more people use it.
"If the profit [from fares] is likely to be less, we have got less money to invest in the building," he added.
