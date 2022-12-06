Boy, 12, killed in Birmingham e-scooter and bus crash
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has died after an electric scooter he was believed to have been riding was involved in a crash with a bus in Birmingham.
The crash happened in the Bordesley Green area of the city, near to the junction with Belchers Lane just before 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The boy was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said no-one on the bus required medical assessment.
The boy's family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, police added.
"This is an awful tragedy for the young boy's family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time," Det Sgt Paul Hughes said.
He said the force had spoken to a number of witnesses, but wanted to hear from any passengers who officers had not spoken to.
He asked anyone with footage to not share it on social media but to "send it to us so that we can help establish exactly what happened".
The road is expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon for police investigation work.