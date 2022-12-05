Wolverhampton fire: Major incident declared as factories ablaze

Plumes of smoke and flames going into the sky@willjohn91
Smoke and flames could reportedly be seen over 15 miles away in Shropshire

A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near the city centre.

More than 100 firefighters were working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Emergency services were called just after 21:00 GMT on Monday.

The fire is so large it was reported being seen more than 15 miles away in Shropshire.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Trains into the city were cancelled because the scene of the blaze is close to the main railway line and Wolverhampton Railway Station.

Several roads in Horseley Fields were closed and police urged people to stay away from the area.

Residents were told to shut windows and doors.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics