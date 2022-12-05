Wolverhampton fire: Major incident declared as factories ablaze
- Published
A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near the city centre.
More than 100 firefighters were working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Emergency services were called just after 21:00 GMT on Monday.
The fire is so large it was reported being seen more than 15 miles away in Shropshire.
#wolverhampton pic.twitter.com/TMN9XmOKaS— William Davis (@willjohn91) December 5, 2022
Trains into the city were cancelled because the scene of the blaze is close to the main railway line and Wolverhampton Railway Station.
Several roads in Horseley Fields were closed and police urged people to stay away from the area.
Residents were told to shut windows and doors.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance.
Major incident declared in Horsley Fields, Wolverhampton. WMFS currently have 20 appliances and 2 Hydraulic platforms dealing with a large fire within numerous derelict factories. Please avoid the area if possible due to on coming emergency services.— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) December 5, 2022
Huge fire in Wolverhampton, many explosions coming from within. pic.twitter.com/hFbR0cTVx1— Nathan (@nathanfletch_) December 5, 2022