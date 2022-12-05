Jude Bellingham - the player and 'wonderful human being'
Jude Bellingham's former coach has described him as a "wonderful human being" whose "desire to be the very best" is what puts him ahead.
The 19-year-old England star has praised Mike Dodds, who worked with him at Birmingham City, and said he had developed him as a player and a person.
Mr Dodds said they had a "natural connection" and still talked regularly.
He said he was more proud of that relationship than the midfielder's World Cup performances.
Mr Dodds, now first team coach at Sunderland, said Bellingham, who starred in England's 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday, had clearly been talented when he had come to Birmingham, but so were "most seven-year-olds that come into most academies up and down the country".
It was the Stourbridge-born boy's attitude "to whatever he turned his hand to" which set him apart, the coach told BBC Radio 4's Today's programme.
He said that had been reflected in his move to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17.
Mr Dodds said: "He probably could have made easier decisions in terms of his lifestyle and his family, but he wanted to make a footballing decision, what was best for his career and what he thought was the next step for him."
Bellingham's record-setting performance against Senegal led England team-mate Phil Foden to make a bold prediction about the 19-year-old's future.
"I don't want to big him up too much because he is still young, but he's one of the most gifted players I have ever seen," Foden, 22, told ITV.
The teenager was one of England's best players against the current African champions and played a pivotal role as the Three Lions reached the last eight at consecutive World Cup tournaments for the first time since 2006.
Bellingham has praised his former coach and said: "He's developed me as a player and also a person, really since I was a kid. He's moulded the person I am today.
"A lot of the reason I play the way I do is because of him."
Mr Dodds said they clicked because they were very similar personalities and knew when to work hard and when to have a laugh together.
"I just think it was authentic," he said.
He described the teenager, who scored England's first goal at the Qatar World Cup, as a "wonderful human being" and added: "I think the nice thing is we don't really talk about football now, we talk about normal life stuff."
'Wasn't just overnight'
Mr Dodds said he was often asked about his former player's performances, but would reply: "I think I'm probably more proud of the fact that we have a relationship that transcends beyond the football pitch."
As a young boy, Bellingham played for Stourbridge Juniors.
The children's team was set up by his father, former non-league player Mark Bellingham, now a retired police officer, and Phil Wooldridge.
Mr Wooldridge previously told the BBC he had had to persuade the then four-year-old to love playing football.
"It took a while, it wasn't just overnight, it was a matter of a few months," the coach said.
