Erdington: Two teenagers arrested after girl attacked
- Published
Two 14-year-old girls have been arrested after footage widely seen on social media showed a teenager being attacked.
The teenage girl is seen being dragged by her hair and kicked on the floor, while others watch, on Quorn Grove, in Erdington, on 27 November.
West Midlands Police said the assault took place at about 16:15 GMT.
"We have spoken to the victim, who was left bruised and understandably shaken by the assault," the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.