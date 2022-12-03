Black Country Living Museum appeals for vintage items to fill replica firms
- Published
A museum is appealing for donations from the public to recreate a music shop and a hairdressers from the 1950s.
The Black Country Living Museum, in Dudley, showcases the history of industrial Britain and is expanding its site through a new scheme.
As part of the project, staff want to get donations of musical instruments and hairdressing products from the era.
"We'll be using local memories and objects to bring their stories to life," researcher Nadia Awal said.
The recreations will see Laurie Thomas hairdressers, which has stood in Tipton since 1904, replicated on the site as it looked in 1956.
Ms Awal told BBC Radio WM staff wanted to try and find products and equipment used at the time such as Brylcreem and Silvikrin hairspray.
"It's that sort of trinket that you might have kept on display because you just really liked the product," she said.
The music shop will be a replica of Stanton's which stood on Castle Street, Dudley, until it was demolished in the late 1950s.
As well as instruments from the 1940s and 50s, the museum said it wanted items like sheet music and amplifiers from the era.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk