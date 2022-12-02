Solihull man charged with murdering taxi driver

Taxi driver Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was found stabbed on Tuesday in Solihull

A man has been charged with murder after a taxi driver was fatally stabbed in Solihull.

Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was found seriously injured at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane around 06:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Luca De-Fazio, 18, from Solihull, charged with his murder, was remanded in custody at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

He is next due at the city's crown court on 6 December.

"He was so loved, respected by the whole of our community," said Mr Istakhar's family in a statement.

West Midlands Police said its investigation was continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

