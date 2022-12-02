Gold leaf signwriter has the word on the street
A signwriter whose new, big letters are getting a new, big audience explains how he has left behind the "flounce and nonsense" of his former life in graffiti and found instead freedom and a "kind of magic".
Over the last 15 years, signwriter Jim Kerr has become accustomed to producing intricate work with delicate pieces of gold leaf and a steady hand.
But the Birmingham-based artist has also been working on a much larger scale by delivering giant slogans at property developments in the city.
In all tasks, though, his background in producing type is key.
Before turning to signwriting, the father-of-two was a successful street and graffiti artist, exhibiting his work around the world.