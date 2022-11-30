Murder probe over man found fatally stabbed in Solihull
A man has died after being found stabbed in Solihull, in the West Midlands, sparking a murder inquiry.
The victim, in his 40s, was discovered at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane at about 06:40 GMT on Tuesday.
He had suffered serious injuries and nothing could be done to save him, West Midlands Police said.
The force is trying to establish what happened and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
It added officers were supporting the victim's family "during this deeply distressing time".
West Midlands Ambulance Service said its crews were called to the area on Tuesday morning, but it immediately became clear nothing could be done to save the victim and and he was confirmed dead at the scene.
