Stourbridge postman helps save collapsed pensioner's life
A family have hailed a postman who helped save a pensioner's life by giving him CPR a "local hero".
Darryl Taylor, 78, collapsed when collecting a package from Stourbridge sorting office last Wednesday.
Postal worker Dan Howells administered CPR for around ten minutes after Mr Taylor hit his head and stopped breathing.
"As a family we're going to be forever in Dan's debt," son-in-law Simon Wilkes said.
The postman, who was talked through the resuscitation by West Midlands Ambulance service after calling 999, said he was still coming to terms with what had happened.
"I'm so thankful that Darryl's come through and he's going to be coming out [of hospital] in the next week or two," he said.
"It's just nice for this really heart warming story to come out and even to make people more aware that CPR training is really important," he added.
Mr Taylor is now "back to his jovial self" in Russells Hall Hospital, Dudley, said his son-in-law, and is due to be discharged after having a pacemaker fitted.
"It's just a selfless act what [Dan has] performed," Mr Wilkes added. "He just deserves every accolade he can get... He's a life-saver, he's amazing."
Mr Taylor's wife Anne, who was waiting outside in the couple's car, ran inside to call for help when she saw her husband fall and hit his head on a metal table.
"Fortunately Dan the postman was around and he came immediately, phoned 999 and started CPR straight away," said Mr Wilkes. "It's not all come out yet but we believe Darryl stopped breathing for at least 15 mins and his heart stopped for 5 mins."
Paramedics who arrived at the scene found "a man being given excellent CPR by bystanders", a West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said, adding Mr Taylor's heart was successfully restarted by crews.
"This case is the perfect example of how crucial learning CPR is in helping to save a life and we'd like to thank the bystanders for their swift actions," the spokesperson added.
Postal worker Mr Howells, who learned how to give the life-saving treatment 18 years ago on a football coaching course, has suggested all colleagues should enrol in training courses.
"Top respect to the operators on the 999 calls because they were really clear, really straight to the point and got me through it," he said. "If you do do these first aid cases, take note as you never know when you're going to need it."
A Royal Mail spokesperson said the organisation was "incredibly proud" of their colleague's quick-thinking actions, and had offered online CPR training to staff.
