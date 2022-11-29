Extra powers for police after second stabbing in Bloxwich
Extra powers have been granted to police to stop and search people in parts of the West Midlands after a second stabbing in Bloxwich.
On Monday, a man was stabbed and left at the police station at about 13:00 GMT after disorder in Park Road when a car crashed into a lamp-post, amid reports of a group wielding golf clubs.
A 15-year-old boy was then stabbed in Gallery Square in the town centre.
The section 60 powers cover Bloxwich, Blakenall and Mossley until 03:00 GMT.
West Midlands Police officers can stop and search people suspected of being involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds.
No arrests have been made over the stabbing of the 25-year-old on Monday, who received injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The teenager injured at about 18:00 GMT was also not seriously hurt, police said.
A 14-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of possessing firearms after being arrested at an address in Bloxwich.
Insp Amanda Thompson said: "We are investigating two stabbings and incidents of disorder in Bloxwich and Walsall yesterday.
"We are currently looking at CCTV and urge anyone with any information to contact us."
