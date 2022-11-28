Man stabbed and car hit lamp-post amid disorder in Bloxwich
A man was left at a police station with stab injuries after disorder in Bloxwich, in the West Midlands.
Officers believe he was attacked in the High Street before being taken to the nearby police station at about 13:00 GMT.
It is believed to be linked to disorder in Park Road minutes earlier, when a car crashed into a lamp-post, amid reports of a group wielding golf clubs.
CCTV is being reviewed and police are appealing for witnesses.
Paramedics were dispatched to the police station and West Midlands Ambulance service said the man was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital.
