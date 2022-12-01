Petition to save Sneyd pool has nearly 2,000 signatures
- Published
Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition to try to save a Walsall swimming pool from closure.
Sneyd swimming pool, in Bloxwich, was due to reopen in October after boiler repairs, but cracked tiles have since been discovered and it remains shut.
Campaigner Tracey Jackson told BBC Radio WM: "It's just an absolute detriment to the community that it's been closed."
Walsall Council said it needed to remain shut on safety grounds.
It is estimated a repair bill could be up to £100,000.
'Fight for our pool'
Leader of the council Mike Bird said rumours the council could not afford to repair it were "absolute rubbish".
"We believe without any further investigation, it is a supposition that the pool isn't safe," he added.
Ten-year-old Lila said the pool's closure meant she would "lose some of my friends and I'll have to find somewhere else to swim".
A message on the Facebook page of Sneyd Community Association, where the pool is based in Vernon Way, said swimmers and staff would continue to battle to save it.
"We are going to do our best to fight for our pool and try and keep it open," it said.
"We aren't going to give up on this."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk