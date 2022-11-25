Birmingham man accused of baby murder has case adjourned
A man accused of murdering a three-week-old baby in Birmingham has had his case adjourned.
Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road, Sparkhill, did not appear for a mention hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday in connection with the death of Mohammed Ibrahim on 20 October.
The baby was found not breathing at a property on Dovey Road and died a short while later at hospital.
Mr Mohammed is also accused of assault and two counts of wounding with intent.
Adjourning the case, Judge Paul Farrer KC set a further pre-trial review hearing for 10 February next year.
A trial is due to take place on 19 April.
