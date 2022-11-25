Birmingham men admit luring homeless woman to hotel for sex attack
- Published
Two men lured a homeless woman to a hotel with the promise of warmth and a hot drink but instead subjected to her a violent sexual assault, police said.
Jake Johnson, 26 and Matthew Bibb, 32, from Birmingham came across the victim after leaving their hotel in Hammersmith, London to buy alcohol.
Both men have been jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
They were sentenced on Wednesday at Isleworth Crown Court.
The victim, who had been sleeping rough, accepted their offer of shelter from cold and wet conditions, Metropolitan Police said.
Once back in the room of the Kings Street hotel, Johnson and Bibb subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault before throwing her out, during the early hours of 12 November, 2018.
Distressed, she fled and reported the incident to the hotel manager and friends, who were able to detain the attackers until police officers arrived.
The pair initially denied the victim had been in the hotel room or that they had assaulted her, the force said.
'Victim still suffering'
Following an investigation Johnson, of no fixed abode, and Bibb, of Slingfield Road, were each charged in June 2021.
They were also charged with one count of attempted rape which has been left on file.
The victim continues to suffer from the long-term effects of the "terrifying" ordeal, police have said.
Det Con Carrina Turner said: "I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and composure throughout this lengthy investigation."