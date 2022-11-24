Teenager arrested in terrorism inquiry in Walsall
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the on suspicion of terrorism offences.
Officers from Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command made the arrest after attending a property in Walsall on Tuesday.
The teenager was held under the Terrorism Act 2006 on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist publications, by officers who also searched the address.
He has since been released on bail to a date in February.
The investigation relates to Islamist terrorism, the force added.
