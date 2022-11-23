Food hall with top chef to take over Kings Heath pub
- Published
A food hall is to open inside a former pub, with celebrity chef Aktar Islam to run one of six independent kiosks.
District Marketplace will take over what was Wetherspoons' Pear Tree pub on Kings Heath's High Street in Birmingham.
Andy Sheridan, star of BBC Two's Great British Menu 2018 and proprietor of fine dining restaurant 8, will be in charge of the food operation.
The hall will feature a bakery, bar, a co-working space and a coffee shop.
District Marketplace is a new firm headed up by Kash Khera and general manager Thomas Bray, who said food halls are "the fastest growing trend in food and beverage".
Table service
They enable lower operating costs because of the shared dining space, allowing traders to "thrive and prosper in harsh economic climates", Mr Bray added.
Diners will be able to use an app to purchase food and drinks, which will be brought directly to their table, reducing long waits and searches for seats, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Aktar Islam is the brains behind Michelin-starred Opheem restaurant in Birmingham. He recently closed his Argentinian steakhouse, Pulperia, citing the stormy economic climate.
The Pear Tree ran for 20 years but Wetherspoons announced it would close in October last year because the site's lease was about to run out.
The company invested £2m in acquiring the 19th Century Navigation Inn in Kings Norton, which opened in December shortly after the Pear Tree closed.
