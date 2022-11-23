Sekou Doucoure: Reward of £10k offered in Lozells murder probe
A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered to help trace a man wanted on suspicion of murdering a teenager.
Sekou Doucoure, 16, was stabbed on Nursery Road in Lozells, Birmingham, on 12 July.
His mother described him as a "hardworking, kind and respectful boy" who "absolutely loved his family".
Police are attempting to track down Ishmael Farquharson, 33, in connection with his death. The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers.
"Sekou was taken away so cruelly at such a young age and his family are heartbroken," Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said.
"If you think you know where Ishmael Farquharson is, please speak up and tell Crimestoppers 100% anonymously."
The reward is for information that leads to Mr Farquharson's arrest.
The charity has urged people not to approach him.
Two others, aged 18 and 16, have already appeared in court charged with murder.
