Wolverhampton nursing students celebrate end of studies

Students from adult, mental health, learning disability and children's nursing courses were recognised

Hundreds of University of Wolverhampton nursing students have been given badges to mark the end of their studies.

More than 250 were celebrated during events held at St Peter's Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton and St Matthew's, Walsall.

The newly-qualified cohort shared readings and photos to reflect on their years of learning.

"Today is a fantastic recognition of three years of hard work," said student representative Christopher Gettins, 24.

Christopher Gittins, originally from Blackburn, is returning to the University as a visiting mental health lecturer

Mr Gettins, who is working as a substance misuse nurse at HMP Stoke Heath, added that training through the pandemic had created a "resilient bunch."

"Working within a prison is such a proud moment and a huge accomplishment for me this early in my career," he said.

The ceremony, funded by an overseas bursary, recognised students from mental health, learning disability, adult and children's nursing disciplines.

Beth Pink returned to education to follow in her mother and grandmother's footsteps

Community dementia nurse Beth Pink, 36, who is the third generation in her family to qualify, said the moment felt "surreal".

"I'm so glad I returned to university to pursue my dream and that I didn't give up. To say that I'm proud, would be an understatement," she added.

Gideon Anane, pictured with nursing lecturer Kasim Bashir Raja, said he had loved his time at the university

Gideon Anane, 24, who is working as a surgical rotational nurse at Royal London Hospital, thanked his "fantastic" lecturers.

"The support I've received has been second-to-none. It's been a rollercoaster of a journey but one of the best experiences of my life," he said.

Katie Palmer, 21, is now working in the Community Learning and Disability team in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Learning disability specialist Katie Palmer, from Walsall, added it felt "amazing" to qualify.

"It's been a very long journey and I'm really proud to be celebrating with my cohort today," she said.

The nurses will formally graduate next year.

