Plea to help Smethwick traders after eviction notice
- Published
Traders who have been given notice to leave a business park fear some will have to close down as a result.
More than 30 firms and organisations at Smethwick Enterprise Centre must leave the council-owned site by January to make way for housing and regeneration.
Sandwell Council said the site would be used for the Rolfe Street regeneration project which includes 145 homes.
But one councillor said the eviction notice should be stopped to give the traders more help and time.
Tenants were notified in July of the need to seek alternative premises and told they could apply for a grant of up to £5,000 to help relocate.
Labour-run Sandwell Council said the new development would include space for small enterprises and create 20 part-time jobs.
But some traders say suitable alternative sites do not exist and any move would be costly, especially amid soaring costs.
Ash Patel, 70, has run an engineering firm at the site for more than 30 years. He said it was "out of the question" he could sign a new lease for his firm due to his age.
"With the recession coming now I think it's really looking bad now, even with my four very strong customers I've got."
Wayne Hickman was worried for his family's firm Hickman Dairies which has also been at the site for many years.
He said it was difficult to relocate, including their huge fridges, which cost thousands of pounds and cannot be easily moved.
Conservative councillor Jay Anandou, who represents the Old Warley ward on the council said traders simply needed more time.
"I have asked them (the council) to immediately investigate this - stop the eviction notice and give them enough time and help each of the businesses to relocate fully and if they are not able to - give them complete compensation," he said.
Sandwell Council said the plans had been in the pipeline since 2008.
"An application for a Towns Fund was submitted to enable the site to be prepared ready for residential development to provide for much needed housing in the area and act as a catalyst for the wider area to come forward for regeneration in coming years," it added.