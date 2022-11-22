Wolverhampton's ex-Beatties car park and Gorgeous club to become flats
- Published
A nightclub and multi-storey car park in Wolverhampton city centre will be transformed into flats.
Plans to build 145 new flats to replace the former Beatties car park and Gorgeous nightclub have been approved by the council.
As part of the project to redevelop the site in Skinner Street at the School Street junction, the venue will be relocated.
Councillors have said the scheme is a "welcome addition to the city centre".
The move follows planning approval granted last year to transform the adjacent landmark department store building into an apartment complex of more than 300 luxury flats, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
First opened by James Beattie in 1877, the historic department store is being developed by private investors SSYS Beatties Ltd, which bought the building for £3m in February 2019.
"We anticipate restaurants and places of entertainment in addition to services," said Labour councillor Lynne Moran, ward member for for St Peter's.
Fellow St Peter's councillor Qaiser Azeem added: "City centres across the country are going through a transition, as a lot of businesses have moved online.
"This changing nature of city centres has brought many retail outlets and new build developments to Wolverhampton city centre."
