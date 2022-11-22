Tributes to teens killed when car hit group in Oldbury
- Published
The families of two teenagers who died when a car crashed into a group of people have paid tribute to them.
Liberty Charris, 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield were killed in Oldbury, West Mids, on Sunday night and part of a group that had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road, near Crystal Drive.
Ms Charris's family said she loved life and aimed "to make everyone happy".
Mr Corfield's family said he was a "larger than life character with a huge heart that was made of gold".
In a bid to avoid upsetting the families, West Midlands Police has asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the crash or post footage.
A 54-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been questioned and released on police bail while the investigation continues.
The force said a blue Nissan Skyline had hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered near to a junction at about 23:30 GMT.
Both Miss Charris and Mr Corfield were pronounced dead at the scene.
A man and woman in their 20s who were injured were taken to hospital where they remained in a stable condition, police said.
The force added there were "a lot of people gathered in the area at the time" and asked them to make contact.
Miss Charris's family said she had made people happy with her "funny accents and loud laugh".
"From the moment you were born we were all so in love with you, you loved life and had an amazing future ahead of you," they added.
Mr Corfield's family said "Ben was the light of our lives" and their "hearts are broken forever".
"We waited so long for Ben to come along and complete our family, and we feel privileged to have had him as our son and brother for the last 19 years."
