Gang members who stole up to 100 cars jailed
Members of a teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars have been jailed after police linked them to a string of burglaries and violent carjackings.
The West Midlands force said seven were responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in its area and the West Mercia and Warwickshire areas between December 2020 and 2021.
Four were arrested following a 40-mile pursuit that reached speeds of 132mph.
Five of the seven have been jailed and two are awaiting sentencing.
Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment they boxed in and arrested the four after the pursuit in November last year.
Jordan Jones was at the wheel of an Audi A3, stolen minutes earlier from a home. He was alongside another teenager in the car and two others were in a stolen VW Golf.
Jones, from Shelfield Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, dumped the Audi in single-lane roadworks in a bid to block officers, as all four made off in their getaway car.
But a helicopter kept tabs on them and after the car's tyres were stung, police surrounded the vehicle on the A435 towards Wythall.
Thrown to floor
Detectives were initially looking into 15 car thefts, but as the investigation developed and phones were examined, police linked them to a wider series incorporating 97 offences.
In a carjacking on Gilmorton Close, Harborne, a man was attacked after pulling onto his driveway. He was outnumbered and thrown to the floor when he tried to drag one thief from behind the wheel.
In Hall Green, when a house was broken into and a Mini Cooper was stolen, ketchup was squirted over the walls and red wine was thrown over the carpets and sofa.
On another occasion, a woman's car keys were stolen overnight from her Knowle home while she slept.
Jamoye Simpson, 19, Shakespear Crescent, Hockley, Birmingham, admitted robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to nine years and six months in a young offender institution at Birmingham Crown Court.
Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle and was given four years and two months in a young offender institution.
A 17-year-old sentenced to 12 months' detention pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.
Two other 17-year-olds, who admitted those offences and robbery, received four years and 11 months and four years and six months.
Two 16-year-old boys would be sentenced on 1 December, police said.
Det Sgt Wayne Dudley said: "It's shocking that a group of largely children could be responsible for such a sizeable burglary and car theft conspiracy."
