Two killed in Oldbury as car hits group of people
- Published
A man has been arrested after two teenagers were killed when a car hit a group of people in Oldbury.
A group had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road near Crystal Drive on Sunday night when a blue Nissan Skyline hit them at about 23:30 GMT.
A 19-year-old man and a girl, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A man, 54, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said a large group of people were in the area at the time and would have witnessed what happened.
"I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven't already done so," he said.
He added his thoughts were with all the families affected and they were being supported by specialist liaison officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk