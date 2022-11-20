Cars dumped in West Midlands canals leave charity with £30k bill
The dumping of three cars in canals within a week could cost a charity around £30,000.
The vehicles were found in Tipton, Dudley and Solihull and needed cranes and lifting equipment to clear, the Canal & River Trust said.
Each removal operation costs about £10,000 and is "money we can't afford", it added.
The trust said it was "not sure what's going on" as three cars in one week was "not normal".
In one of the cases, when a Land Rover was spotted in the New Main Line Canal in Tipton on Monday, West Midlands Police said they thought it was taken by thieves from the Walsall area.
Attempts will be made to recover the cost of removing the vehicles through insurance, the trust said, but it added "we're not always successful".
