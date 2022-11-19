Weoley Castle: Two arrests after police officer hit by stolen car
- Published
A police officer suffered several broken bones when he was hit by a suspected stolen car as he tried to stop it.
The Ford Fiesta was being pursued by other officers after being spotted in Weoley Castle, Birmingham, at about 23:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
The officer was trying to use a stinger - a strip of spikes designed to puncture tyres - when the car hit him.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, West Midlands Police added.
The Ford was later stopped by officers and two men, aged 32 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.