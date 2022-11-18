Police errors contributed to Solihull deaths
An inquest jury has found errors made by West Midlands Police "materially contributed" to the deaths of two women.
Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem were both stabbed to death in Solihull, West Midlands, in August 2018 by Raneem's estranged husband Janbaz Tarin.
He was jailed for a minimum 32 years after admitting murdering the pair.
The victims' family and supporters applauded jurors as they left court.
The inquest had previously heard Tarin described as "controlling" and "obsessive".
Ms Oudeh had applied for a non-molestation order, but on the night of 26 August, Tarin, then aged 21, followed her and her mother to a restaurant where he struck Ms Oudeh and then followed them as they left.
The inquest jury was told the police were called, but their response was delayed due to a firearms incident.
The women were stabbed to death outside Mrs Saleem's home just after midnight.
Ms Oudeh joined her mother and family in the UK in 2014 after fleeing the war in Syria.
She first met Tarin after enrolling at Solihull College and they had an Islamic marriage in April 2017.
Her aunt Nour Norris told the inquest that Tarin had treated her as "his belonging".
The marriage started to break down after Tarin travelled to Afghanistan, where it emerged he had another wife and children.
Ms Norris said he had stalked her niece after their relationship broke down and even carved her name into his arm with a razor.
She said several phone calls were made by Ms Oudeh to police about her abusive relationship before her death.
But Ms Norris claimed her niece's repeated calls to officers led to little action, with visits from social workers leaving her "scared" they would remove her child.
