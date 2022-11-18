Police errors contributed to Solihull deaths
- Published
An inquest jury has found errors made by West Midlands police "materially contributed" to the deaths of two women.
Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khowla Saleem were both stabbed to death in Solihull, West Midlands, in August 2018 by Raneem's estranged husband Janbaz Tarin.
He was jailed for a minimum 32 years after admitting murdering the pair.
The victims' family and supporters applauded jurors as they left court.
