Birmingham man and boy accused of planning to join Daesh

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands made the arrests on 2 November

A man and a teenage boy from Birmingham have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of planning to join Daesh in Afghanistan.

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 20, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, are charged with preparing acts of terrorism.

It follows arrests on 2 November by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

The pair appeared by video link from custody on Friday and were remanded.

The charges relate to incidents occurring between 1 March and 4 November.

A plea hearing has been set for 21 April.

The UK government has described Daesh - also known as ISIL, Islamic State or ISIS - as a terrorist group.

