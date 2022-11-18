Birmingham man and boy accused of planning to join Daesh
A man and a teenage boy from Birmingham have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of planning to join Daesh in Afghanistan.
Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 20, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, are charged with preparing acts of terrorism.
It follows arrests on 2 November by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.
The pair appeared by video link from custody on Friday and were remanded.
The charges relate to incidents occurring between 1 March and 4 November.
A plea hearing has been set for 21 April.
The UK government has described Daesh - also known as ISIL, Islamic State or ISIS - as a terrorist group.
