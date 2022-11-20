New homes, park and school plans for Sandwell confirmed
Almost 200 homes, a school and park are to be built on a former golf course in Sandwell.
Alongside 190 homes, the public park set for the Brandhall Golf Course site will be the first to be built in the borough since its formation.
The school will replace Causeway Green Primary, which is in critical need of replacing, the council says.
The plans had already been approved, but the decision was called in for further scrutiny by councillors.
Objectors had said the development would mean increased traffic and the loss of green space. The decision, however, has since been confirmed and the project will go ahead.
A 26-hectare park will be created, with at least a quarter of the new homes to be classed as affordable for residents on the council's housing register.
Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: "We are delighted to be proceeding with our plans to redevelop the former golf course and deliver a new, state-of-the-art primary school, new housing, as well as creating the first public park in Sandwell's 48-year history.
"These facilities will serve residents of Sandwell for generations to come and help improve the quality of life in the community."
