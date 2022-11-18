Jamie Benbow: Third man charged with murder of stab victim
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man stabbed to death at his home in Birmingham.
Jamie Benbow, 29, died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood on 21 October, West Midlands Police said.
Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of Cromwell Lane, Bartley Green, is the third man to be charged over the death.
He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded into custody.
Mr Hutchinson is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 21 November.
Calvin Mcleod, 37 of Wheatley Avenue in Oldbury and Jerome Christie, 26, of Chrysanthemum Court, Swadlincote remain in custody charged with conspiracy to murder.
Mr Benbow was remembered by his family as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and most importantly dad".
A tribute continued: "We can't imagine life without you. Our hearts are broken."
