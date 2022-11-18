MasterChef: The Professionals winner launches pop up restaurant in Birmingham
MasterChef: The Professionals champion Daniel Lee has returned to his home city for a kitchen takeover before opening a new restaurant.
A three-day pop up restaurant has been launched at 1000 Trades, in the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham, from Thursday to Saturday.
Within 24 hours of being announced, bookings were sold out.
The 2021 winner hopes to open his own restaurant in the city next year.
Since securing the top spot on the BBC cooking competition, Mr Lee says he has had "a massive whirlwind" of a year, cooking at restaurants around the world.
His set menus usually come with a price tag of £100 or more.
However, for this kitchen takeover, each dish costs between £4 and £12.
The whole approach to this one is that anyone can come," he said.
More than 300 people managed to secure a table for the event.
"We've ordered one of everything and everything has been delightful so far," one diner said.
Another added: "We're going back for seconds now, so that's how good it was."
The chef's parents came to eat on Thursday's opening night.
He said: "My family are my biggest critics, even worse than MasterChef, so I'm a bit nervous!"
His mother, Susan, said it was wonderful and father, Fai, said it was his first time at one of his son's events.
He said: "It was well worth the wait".
The 15th series of MasterChef: The Professionals is in its third week of airing on BBC One, and a new champion will be decided in December.
