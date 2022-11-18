Birmingham's Grand Hotel restoration praised at awards
The intricate restoration of Birmingham's landmark Grand Hotel has won a top award.
The ornate building on Colmore Row underwent a £45m transformation before opening its doors in 2020.
It included the restoration of suspended ceilings in its ballroom and elaborate balcony.
Artisan Plastercraft, the firm behind the painstaking plasterwork, was named a winner at the Finishes & Interiors Sector (FIS) 2022 Contractors Awards.
The Grosvenor Balcony ceiling had suffered significant water damage and Artisan secured it before replicating and reinstating the decorative plaster.
Experts spent 12 months working on the cornices and picture rails around the Grade II-listed building, and also repaired the lime-plaster walls and ceilings in Madeleine's bar.
Judges described the work as "an excellent and extensive restoration to a hotel that had fallen into a considerable degree of disrepair", adding that "meticulous attention to detail and intricate workmanship delivered an excellent final result".
Michael Arney, director of Kent-based Artisan Plastercraft, said: "This building is one of the best surviving examples of Victorian architecture in Birmingham.
"The ornate period features of the Grand Hotel have now been restored, both inside and out, and one of Birmingham's most loved buildings has opened its doors, once again, as an opulent luxury hotel.
"It has been a lengthy and enjoyable project for us."
The refurbishment of the Grand was funded by Starwood Capital Group, a private investment firm, working with Hortons' Estate, the founder of which, Isaac Horton, originally built the hotel in the 1870s.
