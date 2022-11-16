Three arrested after Dudley police chase
- Published
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder three police officers.
West Midlands Police said three people had been arrested in connection with a series of robberies, including an armed raid in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.
It said a car believed to have been used in the raid was seen in Dudley on Tuesday, but failed to stop.
It rammed police cars and was driven at traffic officers and hit a force motorbike, police said.
The force said the car was stopped after being spotted on Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley, and no-one was seriously hurt, but "excessive damage" was caused.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of three police officers and conspiracy to commit robbery.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, and a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
