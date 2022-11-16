Wolverhampton man murders father in drunken rage
A man has been found guilty of murdering his father in a drunken row outside his home in Wolverhampton.
Dawid Arent, 33, kicked and headbutted Marek Arent during an argument on 18 September 2021.
The 73-year-old, who was visiting from Poland, died in hospital the following day after a bleed to the brain.
Arent, who claimed he never intended to kill his father, was convicted following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Witnesses told police they heard Arent shouting in the street at about 22:30 BST and a window was smashed at the property on Hordern Road, West Midlands Police said.
About 50 minutes later he was seen to physically attack his father, it added.
"This is an awful case of drink-fuelled anger and violence," said Det Insp Ranj Sangha.
"We understand this incident has been devastating for the family, we hope they can find some peace following this conviction."
Sarah Marchant, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the "senseless act" had left the family distraught.
"It's hard to comprehend how a son could kill his own father," she said.
Arent is due to be sentenced on 24 November.
