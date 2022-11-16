New sixth form centre in Birmingham planned
A new sixth form centre is planned by University College Birmingham.
It said the centre at Camden House, near the city centre, would sit alongside the existing campus and offer a range of A-level and vocational courses from September 2024.
Sixth formers would have access to university facilities, including careers advisors, it added.
The university did not say how much the project would cost, but called it a "multi-million pound investment".
Professor Michael Harkin, vice-chancellor and principal, said the sixth form would offer "young people fresh choices and expand routes into higher tiers of education and training".
He added: "As we face a looming recession, it's never been more important to support our future workforce."
