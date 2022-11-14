Moseley roads closed due to fire above café
- Published
Roads have been closed while firefighters tackle a blaze above a café in Birmingham.
Flames broke out at property above Lewis's on St Mary's Row in Moseley on Tuesday evening.
People have been told to avoid the area as it is "very busy", with delays of up to 30 minutes.
Nearby Alcester Road, the main route through Moseley village, has been closed southbound at Salisbury Road.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.