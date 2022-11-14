Woman in 80s dies after being hit by car in Rowley Regis
- Published
A woman in her 80s died when she was hit by a car in the West Midlands.
The collision happened on Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
"She was tragically confirmed dead at the scene," said a spokesperson for West Midlands Police.
"Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this traumatic time and we'll be offering them as much support as we can," they added.
The driver of the Mini involved remained at the scene and was helping with police inquiries, the force added.
Part of the road was closed by police for several hours following the crash which happened at the junction with Uplands Avenue.
Officers have appealed to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dashcam footage.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk