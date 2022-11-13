Firefighters tackle blaze at Dudley industrial unit
Sixty firefighters have tackled a blaze at an industrial unit near a bus station.
Crews were called to the unit near Dudley bus station on Fisher Street at 02:30 GMT, the fire service said.
The station was closed until it partially reopened at 10:30. Some residents temporarily relocated as a precaution.
Transport for West Midlands said there had been a "significant impact" to bus services.
Buses were unable to use the station, it said.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated, the fire service said.
