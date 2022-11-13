Firefighters tackle blaze at Dudley industrial unit

SceneWest Midlands Fire Service
The industrial unit is near Dudley bus station, which was closed earlier

Sixty firefighters have tackled a blaze at an industrial unit near a bus station.

Crews were called to the unit near Dudley bus station on Fisher Street at 02:30 GMT, the fire service said.

The station was closed until it partially reopened at 10:30. Some residents temporarily relocated as a precaution.

Transport for West Midlands said there had been a "significant impact" to bus services.

Buses were unable to use the station, it said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, the fire service said.

West Midlands Fire Service
At the height of the incident 10 fire engines were at the scene
Sixty firefighters were deployed to the area

