Birmingham man charged with murder of brother
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of his brother.
Clifton Waite, 56, also known as Colton, was found fatally stabbed in Waverley Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Monday 7 November.
Lenville Waite, 58, from the city, is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday 14 November.
West Midlands Police said it was supporting family members.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.