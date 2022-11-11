Small Heath: Murder arrest after man dies in city stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.
Clifton Waite, 56, was found seriously injured at a property in Waverley Road, in the Small Heath area of the city, on Monday at about 21:50 GMT.
Mr Waite, known as Colton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Police said officers arrested the 59-year-old suspect on Friday and added that he remained in custody.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time.
"We're not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.